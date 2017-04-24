Officials: Drunk Driver Hits and Kills Elderly Husband and Wife Crossing Street in Massapequa Park

John Hartwig, 63, Massapequa, is charged with two counts of Vehicular Manslaughter, DWI after allegedly causing the deaths of a 77 year-old couple. NCPD reports the arrest of John Hartwig of Massapequa, 63, for a DWI-related fatal auto accident on Saturday, April 22. Massapequa Park, NY - April 24, 2017 - Homicide Squad detectives report the details of a fatal auto accident involving two pedestrians that occurred on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 8:10 pm in Massapequa Park .

