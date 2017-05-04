Fatal Vehicular Accident Reported on ...

Fatal Vehicular Accident Reported on Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway in Massapequa

April 27, 2017

April 27, 2017 - The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Fatal Vehicular Accident which occurred on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 11:17 pm in North Massapequa . According to detectives, a male, 23 years of age, operating a 2001 Nissan Maxima southbound on the Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway sideswiped a 2011 Nissan Altima being operated by a female, 24 years of age in the vicinity of exit 5. The Maxima left the roadway and struck a tree.

