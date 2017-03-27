Young man's death in Massapequa Prese...

Young man's death in Massapequa Preserve ruled a homicide

Saturday Mar 25 Read more: News12.com

Nassau detectives say the circumstances surrounding a body found in the Massapequa Preserve Thursday appear suspicious. According to police, a nearby resident found the remains According to police, a nearby resident found the remains of a young man Thursday afternoon, about a quarter-mile into the preserve off Seaview Avenue in a densely wooded area.

