Young man's death in Massapequa Preserve ruled a homicide
Nassau detectives say the circumstances surrounding a body found in the Massapequa Preserve Thursday appear suspicious. According to police, a nearby resident found the remains According to police, a nearby resident found the remains of a young man Thursday afternoon, about a quarter-mile into the preserve off Seaview Avenue in a densely wooded area.
Massapequa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: ATM Real Estates (Jan '09)
|Tue
|Unhappy
|28
|
Old Nick
|Tue
|Paula
|4
|Old Freeport Hospital (Oct '14)
|Tue
|Paula
|14
|Judge Andrew Crecca (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|freedom
|48
|Police: Man Arrested for Reckless Endangerment ... (Feb '11)
|Mar 26
|You are a Douchebag
|6
|4 Levittown brothers accused in $70-million coi... (Nov '08)
|Mar 26
|John
|428
|women would you castrate you husbands? (Oct '14)
|Mar 25
|miss_easyi69
|47
