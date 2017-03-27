Massapequa man paying big bucks for Sandy-related damages
A Massapequa man says he's shelling out big bucks every month to pay for damage to his land and bulkhead caused when two boats washed up on his property during Superstorm Sandy, all while his neighbors got their bulkheads replaced for free. Those two large boats came from a neighbor's house and wound up in Gary Maksym's backyard, destroying about 40 feet of bulkhead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Massapequa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|uncle sam /// spit (May '07)
|Sat
|david matte
|35
|Review: ATM Real Estates (Jan '09)
|Mar 28
|Unhappy
|28
|
Old Nick
|Mar 28
|Paula
|4
|Old Freeport Hospital (Oct '14)
|Mar 28
|Paula
|14
|Judge Andrew Crecca (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|freedom
|48
|Police: Man Arrested for Reckless Endangerment ... (Feb '11)
|Mar 26
|You are a Douchebag
|6
|4 Levittown brothers accused in $70-million coi... (Nov '08)
|Mar 26
|John
|428
Find what you want!
Search Massapequa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC