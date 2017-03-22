JC Penney Stores In CNY Are Not On Cl...

JC Penney Stores In CNY Are Not On Closings List

The list of their 138 stores that will be closed this year has been released by JC Penney. There are 3 locations in New York State on the list, however none are here in Central New York.

