JC Penney store in Batavia's City Centre Mall to stay open
The JC Penney store in Batavia apparently has been spared from the ax that will come down on 138 of the company's stores across the United States. The major retailer today announced that it will close three stores in New York State -- Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza Dunkirk NY; Westfield Sunrise Massapequa NY; Palisades Center West Nyack NY -- probably in the second quarter of the year which ends in July for JC Penney, but will continue to operate the store located in the City Centre Mall.
