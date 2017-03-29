Dairy Queen coming to East Northport

Dairy Queen coming to East Northport

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Long Island Business News

Dairy Queen franchisee Laura Maier, who already has DQ locations in Huntington, Levittown and Massapequa, plans to open her fourth at 4005 Jericho Turnpike in East Northport. Once all approvals and permits are in place, construction on the new 3,500-square-foot East Northport Dairy Queen will likely begin this summer, with an expected opening in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massapequa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
uncle sam /// spit (May '07) Apr 1 david matte 35
Review: ATM Real Estates (Jan '09) Mar 28 Unhappy 28
Old Nick (Nov '08) Mar 28 Paula 4
Old Freeport Hospital (Oct '14) Mar 28 Paula 14
Judge Andrew Crecca (Dec '10) Mar 27 freedom 48
News Police: Man Arrested for Reckless Endangerment ... (Feb '11) Mar 26 You are a Douchebag 6
News 4 Levittown brothers accused in $70-million coi... (Nov '08) Mar 26 John 428
See all Massapequa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massapequa Forum Now

Massapequa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Massapequa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Massapequa, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,004 • Total comments across all topics: 280,034,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC