Dairy Queen coming to East Northport
Dairy Queen franchisee Laura Maier, who already has DQ locations in Huntington, Levittown and Massapequa, plans to open her fourth at 4005 Jericho Turnpike in East Northport. Once all approvals and permits are in place, construction on the new 3,500-square-foot East Northport Dairy Queen will likely begin this summer, with an expected opening in October.
