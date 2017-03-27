Authorities Release Sketch of Decease...

Authorities Release Sketch of Deceased Unidentified Male Discovered in Massapequa Preserve

March 27, 2017 - Homicide Squad detectives have released a sketch of an unidentifiable Homicide victim that was discovered on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 2:07 pm in Massapequa . According to detectives, the body of an unidentified male was discovered in the Massapequa Preserve near Seaview Avenue and Ocean Avenue.

