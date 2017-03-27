Authorities Release Sketch of Deceased Unidentified Male Discovered in Massapequa Preserve
March 27, 2017 - Homicide Squad detectives have released a sketch of an unidentifiable Homicide victim that was discovered on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 2:07 pm in Massapequa . According to detectives, the body of an unidentified male was discovered in the Massapequa Preserve near Seaview Avenue and Ocean Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Massapequa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|uncle sam /// spit (May '07)
|3 hr
|What ever
|33
|Review: ATM Real Estates (Jan '09)
|Mar 28
|Unhappy
|28
|
Old Nick
|Mar 28
|Paula
|4
|Old Freeport Hospital (Oct '14)
|Mar 28
|Paula
|14
|Judge Andrew Crecca (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|freedom
|48
|Police: Man Arrested for Reckless Endangerment ... (Feb '11)
|Mar 26
|You are a Douchebag
|6
|4 Levittown brothers accused in $70-million coi... (Nov '08)
|Mar 26
|John
|428
Find what you want!
Search Massapequa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC