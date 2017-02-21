Police Make Three Arrests in Connection to Narcotic Sales Near Elementary School
The Major Case Bureau reports three arrests from an investigation beginning in December 2016 ending on Friday, February 17, 2017 in Massapequa Park. In each arrest individuals were in possession of envelopes containing heroin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massapequa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|41 undocumented immigrants arrested in NY amid ...
|22 hr
|spytheweb
|25
|Spooky Long Island (Sep '08)
|Wed
|Reader
|24
|In the 1930s, LI family raised pet chimp (Feb '09)
|Tue
|JackieGP
|9
|Islip awards contract to refill parts of Robert...
|Feb 21
|one last shot
|34
|stray cats at tanner park (Jan '08)
|Feb 20
|Miss B
|3
|Imagination, motivation helps interns gain edge - (Dec '08)
|Feb 18
|Trustco
|25
|New York City Correction Officers Vs. Police Of... (Sep '07)
|Feb 16
|Drock
|116
Find what you want!
Search Massapequa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC