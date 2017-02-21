Police Make Three Arrests in Connecti...

Police Make Three Arrests in Connection to Narcotic Sales Near Elementary School

The Major Case Bureau reports three arrests from an investigation beginning in December 2016 ending on Friday, February 17, 2017 in Massapequa Park. In each arrest individuals were in possession of envelopes containing heroin.

