Man Arrested for Making Terroristic Threat to Former Employer about Bomb in the Store
February 1, 2017 - The Seventh Squad reports an arrest for Making a Terroristic Threat on Wednesday, February 01, 2017 at 12:01 am in Massapequa . According to detectives, Kevin Derham, 61, Massapequa Park , a former employee at Shop Rite, located at 5508 Sunrise Highway, called the store eight to ten times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Massapequa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islip awards contract to refill parts of Robert...
|12 hr
|parasites
|30
|New York City Correction Officers Vs. Police Of... (Sep '07)
|19 hr
|Drock
|116
|Barry Manilow 2017 tour includes Nassau Coliseu...
|Wed
|leihsiachen
|1
|Cops to Inspect Homes Without Notice For Illega... (Apr '14)
|Feb 14
|Jake Anderson
|9
|Do you approve of Thomas A. Brennan as Mayor? (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|LOCAL RESIDENT
|2
|Old Freeport Hospital (Oct '14)
|Feb 7
|Edward
|10
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|Feb 6
|Dusty Springfield
|8,577
Find what you want!
Search Massapequa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC