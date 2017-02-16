Man Arrested for Making Terroristic Threat to Former Employer about Bomb in the Store

February 1, 2017 - The Seventh Squad reports an arrest for Making a Terroristic Threat on Wednesday, February 01, 2017 at 12:01 am in Massapequa . According to detectives, Kevin Derham, 61, Massapequa Park , a former employee at Shop Rite, located at 5508 Sunrise Highway, called the store eight to ten times.

