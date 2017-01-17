Park police: Pantsless man exposed hi...

Park police: Pantsless man exposed himself at Belmont Lake State Park

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: News12.com

Police scoured Belmont Lake State Park in North Babylon Saturday for a man who may have exposed himself to parkgoers. State park police say the man was not wearing any pants when he was spotted at the park Saturday morning.

