Park police: Pantsless man exposed himself at Belmont Lake State Park
Police scoured Belmont Lake State Park in North Babylon Saturday for a man who may have exposed himself to parkgoers. State park police say the man was not wearing any pants when he was spotted at the park Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massapequa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|6 hr
|Goober of Bruserv...
|8,548
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Hicksville (Feb '14)
|10 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|56
|Swift Named Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes (Aug '09)
|Tue
|save your souls
|2,733
|women would you castrate you husbands? (Oct '14)
|Jan 14
|Mark
|42
|Review: 240 Auto Body Inc (Jan '11)
|Jan 11
|Mario
|30
|Amityville Music Selection (Oct '12)
|Jan 10
|Musikologist
|15
|Review: All American Construction Corporation (Dec '11)
|Jan 9
|Mandy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Massapequa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC