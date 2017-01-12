Nassau sees violent crimes plummet in 2016
Nassau officials say the county had the lowest number of murders and shootings in 2016 than it has had in decades. Nassau Executive Ed Mangano said the county had the lowest crime rate since 1966, the year crime stats were first recorded.
