Frigid temps cause water main breaks in Massapequa, Massapequa Park

Monday Jan 9 Read more: News12.com

A pair of water main breaks Monday in Massapequa Park and Massapequa left more than a dozen homes and businesses without water. One water main break occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Merrick Road.

