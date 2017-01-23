About 35,000 Nassau seniors lose abat...

About 35,000 Nassau seniors lose abatement tax exemption

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: News12.com

A tax break for about 35,000 Nassau County seniors has quietly expired after more than two decades -- without notice to taxpayers. The so-called abatement tax was in effect for 25 years, saving those who benefited an average of $200 a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massapequa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08) 5 hr Bruser 8,575
News Swift Named Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes (Aug '09) Mon Straight Shooter 2,735
Judge Andrew Crecca (Dec '10) Jan 19 Baffled 44
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Hicksville (Feb '14) Jan 18 Go Blue Forever 56
women would you castrate you husbands? (Oct '14) Jan 14 Mark 42
Review: 240 Auto Body Inc (Jan '11) Jan 11 Mario 30
Amityville Music Selection (Oct '12) Jan 10 Musikologist 15
See all Massapequa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massapequa Forum Now

Massapequa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Massapequa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Massapequa, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,716 • Total comments across all topics: 278,212,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC