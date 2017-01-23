About 35,000 Nassau seniors lose abatement tax exemption
A tax break for about 35,000 Nassau County seniors has quietly expired after more than two decades -- without notice to taxpayers. The so-called abatement tax was in effect for 25 years, saving those who benefited an average of $200 a year.
