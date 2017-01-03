Suspect arrested for multiple residen...

Suspect arrested for multiple residential burglaries

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Brian Tierney, of North Bellmore, was arrested Tuesday after police received a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a home in Bethpage. Police say a subsequent investigation revealed that Tierney was a suspect in three other residential burglaries during the month of December.

Massapequa, NY

