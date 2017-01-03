Suspect arrested for multiple residential burglaries
Brian Tierney, of North Bellmore, was arrested Tuesday after police received a 911 call of a burglary in progress at a home in Bethpage. Police say a subsequent investigation revealed that Tierney was a suspect in three other residential burglaries during the month of December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massapequa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Hicksville (Feb '14)
|8 hr
|kristenf
|53
|Amityville Music Selection (Oct '12)
|10 hr
|Musikologist
|15
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|13 hr
|The CULT of JASON
|8,526
|Review: All American Construction Corporation (Dec '11)
|Mon
|Mandy
|4
|Old Freeport Hospital (Oct '14)
|Jan 7
|jga
|8
|Review: 240 Auto Body Inc (Jan '11)
|Jan 7
|John miolla
|26
|Swift Named Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes (Aug '09)
|Jan 6
|Bruser
|2,728
Find what you want!
Search Massapequa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC