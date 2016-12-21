Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners' Association Celebrates 35 Years ...
At NSWCA's 35th Anniversary Celebration Party: : former NSWCA Presidents John Hirt of South Farmingdale WD and Pasquale Eliseo of Locust Valley WD with current NSWCA Pres. Raymond J. Averna of Massapequa WD, and former NSWCA Presidents Ralph Pugliese of Franklin Square WD, Robert McEvoy of Oyster Bay WD, Howard Abbondondelo of Albertson WD, and Gary Brosnan of South Farmingdale WD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Massapequa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cutting of pastor's role called 'vindictive' (Oct '08)
|7 hr
|ISREAL ABANDONED ...
|8,487
|Swift Named Principal at Our Lady of Lourdes (Aug '09)
|9 hr
|Bruser
|2,721
|Freeport Officials Call For Multi Million Dolla...
|Fri
|10 yr resident
|1
|Trump wonders why the hacking he discussed befo...
|Dec 19
|freedom2016
|85
|Special ed teacher arrested on porn charges (Feb '07)
|Dec 18
|Person 5
|56
|Ex-boyfriend charged in fatal stabbing of NY woman (Mar '09)
|Dec 17
|Sunday hitt
|112
|US Hells angels war on American women and child... (Feb '10)
|Dec 16
|GodofUSAHellsangels
|306
Find what you want!
Search Massapequa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC