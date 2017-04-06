A horse stolen in Mason County

The horse, described as 8 years old and 14.5-15 hand , was taken from the area near the Castell General Store, located at 19522 W. Ranch Road 152 in Castell, in between the towns of Mason and Llano. The horse was stolen on April 1 between 9 and 11 a.m. Anyone with information on the theft can contact Deputy Stafford with the Mason County Sheriff's Office at 352-347-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477.

