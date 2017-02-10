Percussion Ensemble performs preview concert
The Percussion Ensemble held a preview concert Feb. 7 in the Irons Recital Hall for their upcoming performance at the Texas Music Educators Association convention Feb. 10 in San Antonio. The TMEA convention is held annually and features band, orchestral, and vocal groups from across the state along with the All-State groups.
