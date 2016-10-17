Texas Bookish Destinations

Every fall the streets around the Texas State Capitol sprout huge white event tents, and crowds of booklovers-some 40,000 visitors of all ages-come from miles around to hear hundreds of popular authors discuss their works, snag signed copies, and enjoy food, fun, and live music. The Texas Book Festival, now in its 21st year, is one of the few such events in the nation to invite readers inside a capitol building-and it definitely puts Austin at the top of Texas "bookish destinations" for literary travelers.

