Bell-Metereau best choice for SBOE

Oct 11, 2016 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

We recommend Democrat Rebecca Bell-Metereau for the District 5 State Board of Education seat, which includes a portion of Bexar County. The 15-member board that oversees public education policy in Texas is in desperate need of change.

