Bell-Metereau best choice for SBOE
We recommend Democrat Rebecca Bell-Metereau for the District 5 State Board of Education seat, which includes a portion of Bexar County. The 15-member board that oversees public education policy in Texas is in desperate need of change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mason Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nurse
|Mon
|sincere citizen
|1
|Ex-Deputy Sues Llano Sheriff For Cover-Up (Sep '07)
|Dec 13
|kellyfest
|487
|jen wilke
|Dec 6
|Scambuster420
|1
|Fredericksburgs Dirty Secret, Drugs (Aug '12)
|Dec 6
|Scambuster420
|10
|Just moved here and looking to hang out (Jan '16)
|Dec 5
|JANE PEREZ CANTU
|7
|Meth bust (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Jenn
|6
|stay away from whispering oaks subdivision (Sep '08)
|Oct '16
|WO Drive
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mason Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC