Father arrested, charged after injury to 5-month-old baby
A Mason City man has been charged with child endangerment after police say he caused a serious brain injury in his 5-month-old baby. The Globe Gazette reports that 27-year-old Jeremy Walter Rose was arrested Thursday night and charged with child endangerment resulting in serious injury.
