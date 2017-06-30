Father arrested, charged after injury...

Father arrested, charged after injury to 5-month-old baby

A Mason City man has been charged with child endangerment after police say he caused a serious brain injury in his 5-month-old baby. The Globe Gazette reports that 27-year-old Jeremy Walter Rose was arrested Thursday night and charged with child endangerment resulting in serious injury.

