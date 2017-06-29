Man Charged With Child Endangerment, Infant in Hospital
A Mason City man has been charged in connection to a medical call for an infant last week. According to the Mason City Police Department, they responded to a call on the 1700 block of South Coolidge Ave. June 22 on a report of an infant that was unresponsive and having difficulty breathing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Mason City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08)
|Jun 18
|goblinking_bluefire
|52
|Iowa bill would make it easier to opt out kids ...
|Jan '17
|freedomOFchoice
|1
|Nora Springs History (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Bruce
|73
|Select Showing (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Charotte Minded W...
|1
|May We See You (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Been to See
|1
|Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Mason City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC