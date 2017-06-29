Man Charged With Child Endangerment, ...

Man Charged With Child Endangerment, Infant in Hospital

A Mason City man has been charged in connection to a medical call for an infant last week. According to the Mason City Police Department, they responded to a call on the 1700 block of South Coolidge Ave. June 22 on a report of an infant that was unresponsive and having difficulty breathing.

