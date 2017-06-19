Lightening Fire Causes Apartment Fire...

Lightening Fire Causes Apartment Fire in Mason City

According to the Mason City Fire Department crews responded to an apartment fire at the West Side Manor Apartments on S. Taft Avenue around 10 a.m. Fire officials said two apartments on the 2nd floor of the two-story building are currently uninhabitable, mainly due to water damage.

