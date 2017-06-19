a Therea s no glory. Therea s just hard work a " and you have to have a heart.a
When we talk about Christians being involved in the public square, a major and recurring point we emphasize is that civic activity can have an incredible impact when people think "local" and seek to impact their own backyard. This also means that Christians will often run for offices that aren't glamorous or serve to get them quoted on the nightly news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Mason City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08)
|Jun 18
|goblinking_bluefire
|52
|Iowa bill would make it easier to opt out kids ...
|Jan '17
|freedomOFchoice
|1
|Nora Springs History (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Bruce
|73
|Select Showing (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Charotte Minded W...
|1
|May We See You (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Been to See
|1
|Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Mason City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC