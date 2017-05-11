IowaVoice: RFID's 'Metal Problem' Has been Solved by Iowa's Metalcraft, Inc.
Have you ever considered the path a product takes before it lands on your office desk or manufacturing floor? When radio frequency identification tags were developed, it became fun to track your package. Although the primary purpose of the tags was to track inventory, today, these tags are found on nearly everything from your new living room furniture to your summer festival wristband tied to your checking account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forbes.com.
Add your comments below
Mason City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08)
|May 1
|marian09
|51
|Iowa bill would make it easier to opt out kids ...
|Jan '17
|freedomOFchoice
|1
|Nora Springs History (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Bruce
|73
|Select Showing (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Charotte Minded W...
|1
|May We See You (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Been to See
|1
|Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Mason City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC