IowaVoice: RFID's 'Metal Problem' Has...

IowaVoice: RFID's 'Metal Problem' Has been Solved by Iowa's Metalcraft, Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Forbes.com

Have you ever considered the path a product takes before it lands on your office desk or manufacturing floor? When radio frequency identification tags were developed, it became fun to track your package. Although the primary purpose of the tags was to track inventory, today, these tags are found on nearly everything from your new living room furniture to your summer festival wristband tied to your checking account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forbes.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mason City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08) May 1 marian09 51
News Iowa bill would make it easier to opt out kids ... Jan '17 freedomOFchoice 1
Nora Springs History (May '07) Jan '17 Bruce 73
Select Showing (Jul '16) Jul '16 Terri Hastings 1
Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16) Jun '16 Charotte Minded W... 1
May We See You (Apr '16) Apr '16 Been to See 1
News Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15) Apr '16 private guy 19
See all Mason City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mason City Forum Now

Mason City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mason City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Mason City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,780 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC