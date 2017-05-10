Steve Smith: A review of Doc Severinsena s 90th birthday concert in Northridge and more

Even though he won't actually hit 90 until July 7 , Severinsen's 16-song, 90-minute gig with his scorching hot Big Band last Thursday at the Valley Performing Arts Center at Cal State Northridge marked the milestone, celebrated complete with cake and one and all singing “Happy Birthday.” To the exploding first opening notes of the familiar Johnny Carson-era “Tonight Show” theme, Doc came zipping out from the wings with a spring in his step and rather conservatively dressed in a black suit with sequins lining his trousers and a striking mostly red tropical bird that resembled a resplendent quetzal that nearly filled the entire back of his suit coat.

