Steve Smith: A review of Doc Severins...

Steve Smith: A review of Doc Severinsena s 90th birthday concert in Northridge and more

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Even though he won't actually hit 90 until July 7 , Severinsen's 16-song, 90-minute gig with his scorching hot Big Band last Thursday at the Valley Performing Arts Center at Cal State Northridge marked the milestone, celebrated complete with cake and one and all singing “Happy Birthday.” To the exploding first opening notes of the familiar Johnny Carson-era “Tonight Show” theme, Doc came zipping out from the wings with a spring in his step and rather conservatively dressed in a black suit with sequins lining his trousers and a striking mostly red tropical bird that resembled a resplendent quetzal that nearly filled the entire back of his suit coat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mason City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08) May 1 marian09 51
News Iowa bill would make it easier to opt out kids ... Jan '17 freedomOFchoice 1
Nora Springs History (May '07) Jan '17 Bruce 73
Select Showing (Jul '16) Jul '16 Terri Hastings 1
Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16) Jun '16 Charotte Minded W... 1
May We See You (Apr '16) Apr '16 Been to See 1
News Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15) Apr '16 private guy 19
See all Mason City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mason City Forum Now

Mason City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mason City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Mason City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,889 • Total comments across all topics: 280,937,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC