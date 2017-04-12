Hate crime lawsuit settled in northern Iowa

The lawsuit filed in 2015 by four people in a mixed-race family in Cerro Gordo County says their former Mason City neighbor Roger Kuck harassed them while they lived in the home and then set it aflame in October 2013 after they moved out. Kuck was sentenced to 10 years in prison in September 2014, but the sentence was suspended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.