Hate crime lawsuit settled in northern Iowa
The lawsuit filed in 2015 by four people in a mixed-race family in Cerro Gordo County says their former Mason City neighbor Roger Kuck harassed them while they lived in the home and then set it aflame in October 2013 after they moved out. Kuck was sentenced to 10 years in prison in September 2014, but the sentence was suspended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Mason City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa bill would make it easier to opt out kids ...
|Jan '17
|freedomOFchoice
|1
|Nora Springs History (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Bruce
|73
|gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Miss Rachel Gaylord
|50
|Select Showing (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Charotte Minded W...
|1
|May We See You (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Been to See
|1
|Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Mason City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC