Five people killed in a fiery car crash in Mason City, IA

Monday Apr 10 Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

Authorities say five people have died in the fiery crash of a sport utility vehicle into a tree in northern Iowa. Police in Mason City say an officer discovered the accident scene around 2:40 a.m. Monday after officials noticed that power had been knocked out to hundreds of customers.

