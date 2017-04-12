Cargill expands cooked-egg plant in Iowa
Cargill has broken ground on a $12 million, 11,700-square-foot expansion at its cooked-egg plant in Mason City, Iowa, resulting in 44 jobs being added to the more than 250 existing positions. The baked and cooked egg products made at the plant have proven popular with food service and food ingredient customers, leading to the expansion.
