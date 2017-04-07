April 7 in Music History: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards meet, Prince releases his debut album
1959 - As the snow melts in Mason City, Iowa, Buddy Holly's glasses are found from the plane crash that killed him two months earlier. They are turned in to police, where they stay until 1980 when a sheriff finds them and returns them to Holly's widow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mason City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa bill would make it easier to opt out kids ...
|Jan '17
|freedomOFchoice
|1
|Nora Springs History (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Bruce
|73
|gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Miss Rachel Gaylord
|50
|Select Showing (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Charotte Minded W...
|1
|May We See You (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Been to See
|1
|Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Mason City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC