$12 Million Expansion Begins At Cargill's Iowa Cooked Egg Facility
Popularity of the products made at the facility, especially baked or cooked egg entrees and patties, necessitated the expansion to meet foodservice and food ingredient customers' needs and satisfy consumer demand. "Producing innovative, protein-rich, egg-based foods at our Mason City facility continues to create excitement in the marketplace and generate growth for our customers and Cargill," said Jessica Reith, facility general manager.
