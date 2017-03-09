Ultrasound volunteers needed

Ultrasound volunteers needed

Attention pregnant women, a local health center is asking for you to come in and get an ultrasound to help train its nurses. The Caring Pregnancy Center in Mason City will be holding training for nurses the week of March 20 and they need up to 50 women in their first trimester to come in for ultrasounds.

