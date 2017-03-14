Steve King Defends Tweet
MASON CITY, Iowa- U.S. Representative Steve King of Iowa tweeted support for Dutch politician Geert Wilders, stating "we can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies." King said people are willfully choosing to mistake his intentions.
