Special Report: Changes in commonly practiced religions

KIMT News 3- While some reports are showing folks across the United States are still attending church services often other studies are finding that people aren't getting out of bed and making it their weekly routine anymore. We all want to make it through life with some type of sense that we did something right along the way and for the longest time many folks find that sense of direction through faith, but according to Reference.com traditional churches aren't so traditional anymore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.