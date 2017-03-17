Shoplifting Concerns
Officers say 32 year old Susan Khamsai, 33 year old Boonmee Vongsee and 43 year old Gary Black were taken into custody Thursday morning. Police were called to Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City just before 10:30 after employees alleged that they suspected the group of shoplifting.
