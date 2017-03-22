Pipeline Safety Training in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa- The Iowa Pipeline Association held a safety awareness training at the North Iowa Events Center Wednesday to help emergency responders and public officials keep communities safe. Worth County Communication Supervisor and Worth County Sheriff's Office dispatcher Marilyn Stayner attended the meeting.
