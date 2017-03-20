One person hurt in crash south of Mas...

One person hurt in crash south of Mason City

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KIMT

The Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Angela Kaspar of Rockford was driving east in the 16000 block of 210th Street when she went into the ditch, hit a field drive and her car was sent flying. Kaspar was taken to Mercy Medical Center - North Iowa for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mason City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa bill would make it easier to opt out kids ... Jan '17 freedomOFchoice 1
Nora Springs History (May '07) Jan '17 Bruce 73
gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08) Dec '16 Miss Rachel Gaylord 50
Select Showing (Jul '16) Jul '16 Terri Hastings 1
Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16) Jun '16 Charotte Minded W... 1
May We See You (Apr '16) Apr '16 Been to See 1
News Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15) Apr '16 private guy 19
See all Mason City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mason City Forum Now

Mason City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mason City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Mason City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,083 • Total comments across all topics: 279,723,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC