Northwestern Steakhouse Named a Most Iconica in Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa- A local restaurant is being recognized for their great tasting steaks people continue to come back for. Thrillist, an online food and drink magazine, recently named Northwestern Steakhouse the most iconic restaurant in Iowa.
