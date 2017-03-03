Mason City Schools Prepares for Active Shooters
MASON CITY, Iowa- TODAY - Educators in North Iowa are taking the time to train on how to react if they ever encounter an active shooter. Teachers in the Mason City School District are going through "ALICE" training.
