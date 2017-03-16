Mason City mayor calls for election to decide downtown hotel project
Eric Bookmeyer is proposing an August 1st vote on whether the city should to work with G8 Development or Gatehouse Capital. The City Council declined to make a decision on March 8 and Mayor Bookmeyer has issued a memo outlining where he thinks the process should go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
