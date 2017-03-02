Mason City Hotel Project Update
MASON CITY, Iowa- According to Mason City city officials there are two investors who are showing interest in building a hotel planned for the downtown area. The hotel is a key component to state funds needed to continue moving forward with the "River City Renaissance Project".
