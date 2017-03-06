Mason City church suing railroad company over property dispute
Christian Fellowship Church filed the lawsuit against Iowa Traction Railway Company in Cerro Gordo County. It accuses the railroad of building tracks on real estate the church owns in the Mason City Industrial Park.
