Lawsuit filed in fatal hit-and-run crash in Mason City
On that day in Mason City, the truck driven by Victor Rivera hit the motorcycle driven by Jefferson Davis Sr. Davis was killed and his passenger, Nicole Sharaff, suffered serious injuries. Rivera drove away from the scene and was later arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mason City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa bill would make it easier to opt out kids ...
|Jan '17
|freedomOFchoice
|1
|Nora Springs History (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Bruce
|73
|gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Miss Rachel Gaylord
|50
|Select Showing (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Charotte Minded W...
|1
|May We See You (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Been to See
|1
|Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Mason City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC