Delivering a Baby in an Ambulance

At 9:30 at night on March 2nd Paige Lohmann knew her contractions were becoming serious, but come an hour and a half later, while riding in an ambulance she knew getting to a hospital wasn't an option. Driving from Greene, she and her boyfriend Logan Martzahn rushed to get her to a hospital, but baby Weston wasn't about to wait.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.