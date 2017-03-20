Bridgeta s Bill Could Help Protect Future Victims
MASON CITY, Iowa- One local family has been working with lawmakers in Iowa for several years to turn a bill into law after the death of their daughter. Janet Bottleman of Grafton said her daughter Bridget died in December of 2010 following sexual assault from three men including Bridget's husband.
