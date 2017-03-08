Accused killer charged with fighting in jail
Authorities say there was a fight on March 4 between Peter Veal of Lake Mills and Montez Guise of Mason City. Corrections officers were able to break up the fight and no one was injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mason City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa bill would make it easier to opt out kids ...
|Jan '17
|freedomOFchoice
|1
|Nora Springs History (May '07)
|Jan '17
|Bruce
|73
|gaylord mansion and bridge hauntings in nora sp... (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Miss Rachel Gaylord
|50
|Select Showing (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Mr. Signature Song (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Charotte Minded W...
|1
|May We See You (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Been to See
|1
|Hillary Clinton Records Video Message for Trump... (Dec '15)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Mason City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC