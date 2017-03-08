a A Day Without A Womana in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa- Women gathered in Central Park in Mason City Wednesday to participate in a "Day Without a Women" national strike. Many of the women at the strike took the day off work, avoided shopping and wore red to raise awareness as part of the International Women's Day.
