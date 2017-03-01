15 year sentence for Klemme man
He's been given 10 years behind bars for the drug charge and five years for the theft counts, sentences to be served consecutively. Ganseveld stole tools and a rifle from a rural farm shop in Cerro Gordo County on May 13, 2016 and tools and wires from Alliant Energy in Meservey again on May 31. He was also arrested after a traffic stop on October 10, 2016 in Mason City where a sheriff's deputy says he found meth in the vehicle.
