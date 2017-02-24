stuck-in-the-snow-vo
If you happen to get stuck while you are out on the roads, do you know how to get yourself out? Custom Auto Builders In Mason City has been receiving phone calls all day from local residents with concerns regarding the condition of their tires and engines after getting stuck in the blizzard. Owner Steve Tass says tires lose traction in the snow, but says there are some techniques that can help when you are stuck.
