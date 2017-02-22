Proposed bill would mean new gun laws for Iowans
MASON CITY, Iowa- What some legislators are describing as a large bill is aimed at making changes to Iowa's gun laws. Hart Brothers Weaponry in Mason City says many of the changes will be good for the state, but some of the verbiage needs to be cleaned up.
